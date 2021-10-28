Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.30% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $54,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,946,000 after acquiring an additional 242,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after acquiring an additional 465,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 755,677 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $1,164,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIMC. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.34.

Shares of AIMC opened at $51.93 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

