Northern Trust Corp Purchases 8,876 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 687,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Chegg were worth $57,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $58.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.63. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

