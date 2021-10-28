eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,290 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

eHealth stock opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70 and a beta of -0.12. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EHTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

