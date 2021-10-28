Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $385,000 in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $1,113,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth $1,927,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $1,429,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.67. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.95.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

