iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,337 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,258,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,305 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,031,000 after purchasing an additional 48,446 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,374,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.02. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.48 and a 1-year high of $79.94.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

