Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP Andy D. Waters Sells 280 Shares

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP Andy D. Waters sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $12,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $760.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

