Invesco Senior Loan ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 19,023 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 770% compared to the average daily volume of 2,186 put options.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 107,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

