Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Increases By 21,100.0%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 21,100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.0 days.

Shares of FBBPF stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. FIBRA Prologis has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The company was founded on August 13, 2013 and is headquartered in México City, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.