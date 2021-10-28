Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 218,208 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total value of $35,397,701.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total value of $15,762,254.88.

On Monday, September 27th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $15,437,124.96.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $14,953,794.24.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $251,683.64.

On Monday, August 16th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $14,549,018.40.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -924.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $165.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 311.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after buying an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 36.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $130,100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

