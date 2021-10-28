California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 25,391 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,391 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in 1st Source by 2.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 1st Source by 2.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 1st Source by 189.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 4.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $47.62 on Thursday. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.19.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

