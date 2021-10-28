Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638,063 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1,054.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 65,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1,097.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 247,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 226,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $21.96 on Thursday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DADA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

