Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $535,000 Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,103,000 after acquiring an additional 176,751 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 379,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 910,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,044 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE CUZ opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $40.66.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

