Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

