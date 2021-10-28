California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,962 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $32,618,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $6,739,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $571,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $45,295,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $1,394,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLP opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $839.17 million, a PE ratio of -84.49 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.51.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

