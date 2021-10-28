Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Qell Acquisition were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qell Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QELLU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

