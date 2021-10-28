Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 5,170 EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,311,000 after purchasing an additional 28,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,291,000 after purchasing an additional 132,336 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,504,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,625,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

EVTC stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

