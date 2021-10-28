California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,056 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth $63,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 43.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGM opened at $121.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $123.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.57.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

