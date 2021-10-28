Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

WAF opened at €134.30 ($158.00) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €137.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €139.98. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

