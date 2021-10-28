California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 57,204 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 75.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,204 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

