California Public Employees Retirement System Has $570,000 Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,547 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,283.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

