Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 478,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,696 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $15,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 250.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 332,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 237,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 64.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 103.3% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 139,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 71,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 183.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 48,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $29.19 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $97.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

