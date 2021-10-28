LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 94.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $9,123,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CE opened at $163.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $173.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

