Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 155,250 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,228,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $32,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $747,595. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.00. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $39.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLO. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $53.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

