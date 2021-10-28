Geode Capital Management LLC Has $34.28 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,627,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,303 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $34,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PMT. B. Riley began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

PMT stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.15.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

