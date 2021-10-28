Young Kwon Purchases 100,000 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ADMA stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $179.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.18.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. The business had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

