$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. Lexington Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $76,840,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,621 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,090,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,003,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LXP opened at $14.61 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.