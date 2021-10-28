Short Interest in BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Declines By 95.4%

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the September 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,482,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BoxScore Brands stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. BoxScore Brands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

BoxScore Brands Company Profile

BoxScore Brands, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of self-serve electronic kiosks. It also distributes a novelty ice cream product, Mini Melts, through a network of vending kiosks and small merchandiser freezers. The company was founded by Raymond J. Meyers on March 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

