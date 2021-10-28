BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the September 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.5 days.

BWAGF opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24. BAWAG Group has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $65.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWAGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

