Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CLLXF stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49. Callinex Mines has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.26.
Callinex Mines Company Profile
Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.