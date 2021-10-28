Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CLLXF stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49. Callinex Mines has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.26.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s projects include Bathurst Mining District, Flin Flon Mining District And Buchans Mining District. The company was founded by Jack Callinan and Michael Muzylowski in 1927 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

