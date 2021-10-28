Royal Bank of Canada Trims Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Target Price to $66.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair lowered Commvault Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.75.

CVLT stock opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -138.66, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Commvault Systems by 343.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 316,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 216.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 278,582 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $18,182,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

