Jennifer L. Hamann Sells 500 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE UNP opened at $239.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.06. The company has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $243.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.25.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

