Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, CFO James E. Levine bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRDF stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $230.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.75. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

