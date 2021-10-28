Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 345,654 shares.The stock last traded at $15.15 and had previously closed at $15.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cosan S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cosan by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

