California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 30,605 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,605 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kforce were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Kforce by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce stock opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.27. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,285. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

