Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 74,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,948,291 shares.The stock last traded at $4.64 and had previously closed at $4.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.46 and a beta of 2.24.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Amarin by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

