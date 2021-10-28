Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 15,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 205,025 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $9.94.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at $26,730,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,059,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its stake in Pioneer Merger by 8,821.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,007,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 996,277 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,924,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,131,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

