TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Gap Down to $57.00

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.00, but opened at $55.60. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $54.62, with a volume of 563 shares trading hands.

TA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

The company has a market cap of $774.78 million, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 171.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,649,000 after purchasing an additional 554,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 56,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 224.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 214,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 85.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

