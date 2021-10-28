Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $190.24, but opened at $183.43. Hubbell shares last traded at $183.09, with a volume of 1,236 shares.

The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

About Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

