East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,788 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $79.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.14. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

