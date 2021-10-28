Fmr LLC Has $16.22 Million Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $328,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $74.23 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $142.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.29.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

