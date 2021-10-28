Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Stock Position Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,249 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE AVNS opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,051.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

