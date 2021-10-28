Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Precigen were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Precigen by 134.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Caption Management LLC grew its holdings in Precigen by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,863 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $929.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $878,366.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,697,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,837,614. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,253,792 shares of company stock worth $7,186,132 over the last ninety days. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

