The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $272,000 in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

AGTI opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGTI. Raymond James increased their price target on Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

In related news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $621,822.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

