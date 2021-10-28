The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,795 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVC. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,190,000 after acquiring an additional 577,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 69,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,547,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

EVC stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. Entravision Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $662.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.