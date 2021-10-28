State Street Corp Has $450.08 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,514,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 326,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.25% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $450,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 41.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 255.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $960,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

