First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at B. Riley

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.44.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,580.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Foundation by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,952,000 after buying an additional 46,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

