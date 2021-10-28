Jefferies Group LLC Sells 8,819 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

NYSE:EL opened at $325.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $347.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.78 and a 200 day moving average of $315.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,516.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

