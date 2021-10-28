Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 1,047 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Brett Tolley sold 1,049 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $87,067.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Brett Tolley sold 1,351 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $112,619.36.

On Friday, August 20th, Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $80.68 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Truist Securities cut their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 81.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 173.7% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth about $4,513,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 28.3% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 31.6% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 381,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 91,657 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.