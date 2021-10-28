Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $89.52 Million Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,047 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Nevro worth $89,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 414.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nevro by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,022 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,418,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $116.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

