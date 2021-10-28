Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,024 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after buying an additional 1,245,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,705,000 after acquiring an additional 901,473 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.82.

DELL opened at $108.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

